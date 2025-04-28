Russia Says Claims Over Annexed Ukraine Regions 'imperative' In Talks
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Russia said on Monday it was ready to negotiate with Ukraine but that recognition of Moscow's claims over five Ukrainian regions including Crimea were "imperative" to resolving the conflict.
Since launching its Ukraine offensive in February 2022, Russia has seized large parts of four Ukrainian regions and claimed them as its own, in addition to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.
Ukraine has denounced the annexations as an illegal land grab and says it will never recognise them, while European officials have warned that accepting Moscow's demands set a dangerous precedent that could lead to future aggression.
"The Russian side has repeatedly confirmed its readiness, as confirmed by the president, to begin negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media on Monday.
But when asked if there were indeed preconditions that Russia required to sit down with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: "International recognition of Russia's ownership of Crimea, Sevastopol, the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is imperative."
Lavrov made the comments in an interview with Brazilian newspaper O Globo, published by the Russian foreign ministry.
US President Donald Trump said earlier he believed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was ready to concede Crimea as part of a ceasefire deal, as talks on a truce entered what Washington called a "critical" week.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
More Stories From World
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win5 minutes ago
-
Russia says claims over annexed Ukraine regions 'imperative' in talks6 minutes ago
-
Pro-Ukraine Johann Wadephul to be German foreign minister26 minutes ago
-
Myanmar marks month of misery since historic quake44 minutes ago
-
Sabah Karim's "Home #itscomplicated" launched at Pakistan embassy in Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win1 hour ago
-
VCs remain cautiously optimistic as Pakistan's digital economy develops1 hour ago
-
Across China: Waving urban sprawl goodbye, tourists flock to counties in May Day holiday2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week on high note2 hours ago
-
Golf: Japan's Mao Saigo wins 1st LPGA major of year in 5-way playoff2 hours ago
-
Putin lauds N.Korean troops 'feat' in helping regain territory in Kursk2 hours ago
-
China to roll out measures to keep employment, economy stable: official2 hours ago