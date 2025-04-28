Russia Says Claims Over Annexed Ukraine Regions Key To Peace
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Russia said on Monday it was ready to negotiate directly with Ukraine, but that recognition of its claims over five Ukrainian regions including Crimea were "imperative" to resolving the conflict.
Since launching its Ukraine offensive in February 2022, Russia has seized large parts of four Ukrainian regions and claimed them as its own, in addition to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.
Ukraine has denounced the annexations as an illegal land grab and says it will never recognise them, while European officials have warned that accepting Moscow's demands set a dangerous precedent that could lead to future Russian aggression.
The comments came as US President Donald Trump pushed Russia to accept a ceasefire, telling reporters on Sunday he believed Volodymyr Zelensky might concede Crimea as part of a settlement -- a suggestion the Ukrainian leader has previously balked at.
"The Russian side has repeatedly confirmed its readiness, as confirmed by the president, to begin negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media on Monday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Brazilian newspaper O Globo published Monday that "We remain open to negotiations."
"But the ball is not in our court. So far, Kyiv has not demonstrated its ability to negotiate," he said, adding Moscow's position on the conflict was "well-known".
"International recognition of Russia's ownership of Crimea, Sevastopol, the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is imperative," he said, using the Kremlin's Names for the Ukrainian regions.
Russia has repeatedly set out it demands for a Ukraine settlement, including that it be allowed to keep the five Ukrainian regions it claims as its own, that Ukraine be barred from the NATO military alliance and that the country "demilitarise".
Zelensky said last Friday that Ukraine would "not legally recognise any temporarily occupied territories", and has previously called the demilitarisation demand "incomprehensible".
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
China welcomes measures to cool down current situation in wake of Pahalgam incident16 minutes ago
-
Germany's next cabinet under leader-in-waiting Merz takes shape16 minutes ago
-
Russia says claims over annexed Ukraine regions key to peace36 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award44 minutes ago
-
Advent of Holy Journey: All arrangements finalized for smooth Hajj Operations, Director Madinah46 minutes ago
-
China can build over 40 nuclear units at once, report says56 minutes ago
-
France arrests 25 in police raids after prison attacks56 minutes ago
-
China expresses deep condolences over port explosion in Iran1 hour ago
-
French mosque murder suspect arrested in Italy1 hour ago
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win2 hours ago
-
Russia says claims over annexed Ukraine regions 'imperative' in talks2 hours ago
-
Pro-Ukraine Johann Wadephul to be German foreign minister2 hours ago