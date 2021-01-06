(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Russia confirms its commitment to closely cooperate with Venezuela's newly-elected National Assembly, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

The new Venezuelan parliament was inaugurated on Tuesday, following the December elections that were won by the alliance of socialist parties and boycotted by US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido's bloc. The EU has said that the elections were neither free no fair. The United States and Canada have refused to recognize the results either.

"We reaffirm our determination to closely cooperate with friendly Venezuela, its people and legitimate authorities. We will continue to strengthen the relations of strategic partnership, which are steadily developing in many areas of mutual interest," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow also considers it important to intensify contacts between the Russian parliament and the newly-elected Venezuelan National Assembly, the diplomat added.