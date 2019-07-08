UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Concerned Over Iran Nuclear Threat, Will 'continue Dialogue'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

Russia says concerned over Iran nuclear threat, will 'continue dialogue'

Russia is concerned over plans by Iran to breach the uranium enrichment cap set by the 2015 nuclear deal and will pursue diplomatic efforts to save the pact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Russia is concerned over plans by Iran to breach the uranium enrichment cap set by the 2015 nuclear deal and will pursue diplomatic efforts to save the pact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"The situation is of course concerning," Peskov told journalists. "Russia aims to continue dialogue and efforts on the diplomatic front. We are still supporters of the JCPOA (nuclear deal)."

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear 2015

Recent Stories

LHC chief justice thinks judge Arshad Malik’s vi ..

2 minutes ago

AED12.2 billion in 2018 cash dividends distributed ..

6 minutes ago

TRA visits CERT China

6 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif gets sick during Ashiana case heari ..

8 minutes ago

Civilian Casualties in Kashmir Conflict From May 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Philippine drug war is crime against humanity

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.