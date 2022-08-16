UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Crimea Arms Depot Blasts Act Of 'sabotage'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Russia says Crimea arms depot blasts act of 'sabotage'

Russia's defence ministry said Tuesday that a fire that set off explosions at a munitions depot in Moscow-annexed Crimea was caused by an act of "sabotage".

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Russia's defence ministry said Tuesday that a fire that set off explosions at a munitions depot in Moscow-annexed Crimea was caused by an act of "sabotage".

"On the morning of August 16, as a result of an act of sabotage, a military storage facility near the village of Dzhankoi was damaged," the ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"Damage was caused to a number of civilian facilities, including power lines, a power plant, a railway track as well as a number of residential buildings. There were no serious injuries," it added.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said a fire erupted around 6:15 am local time (0315 GMT) at a temporary military storage site near the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district, causing ammunition to detonate.

Images posted on social media showed huge fireballs erupting at the site and clouds of black smoke billowing into the air.

Crimea's Moscow-appointed governor Sergei Aksyonov, who went to the site, said two civilians had been injured but that their lives were not at risk.

Local officials told Russian news agencies that some 2,000 people were evacuated from the area as a precaution.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 in the wake of massive nationwide street demonstrations in Ukraine that led to the ouster of a Kremlin-friendly president.

Those protests precipitated fighting between the army and Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, which laid the groundwork for Moscow's full-scale assault on February 24 this year.

On August 9, Moscow said ammunition had detonated at a military airfield in Crimea, killing one person and wounding several more.

It indicated that the airfield was not targeted by Ukrainian forces but experts said satellite imagery pointed to a likely attack, with several Russian warplanes destroyed.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for any attacks in Crimea but officials have made several comments suggesting its forces could be involved.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Army Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media SITE February August From

Recent Stories

Israeli Military Admits Airstrike Killed 5 Palesti ..

Israeli Military Admits Airstrike Killed 5 Palestinian Children - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Six dwellers of Dir Lower dies in Saudi Arabia due ..

Six dwellers of Dir Lower dies in Saudi Arabia due to traffic accident

2 minutes ago
 686 LHWs get communication kits under Aaghosh prog ..

686 LHWs get communication kits under Aaghosh programme

2 minutes ago
 Iran Raises Crude Oil Prices for Asian Market - Na ..

Iran Raises Crude Oil Prices for Asian Market - National Oil Company

2 minutes ago
 Close friends, politicians got Sidhu Moose Wala ki ..

Close friends, politicians got Sidhu Moose Wala killed: Balkaur Singh

22 minutes ago
 Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social medi ..

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social media

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.