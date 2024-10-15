Open Menu

Russia Says Defence Pact With North Korea 'clear'

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Kremlin said Tuesday its defence pact with North Korea had a "clear" meaning as tensions flared over Pyongyang's destruction of roads leading to South Korea.

North Korea blew up sections of the deeply symbolic roads on Tuesday, prompting Seoul to conduct a "counter-fire" operation in response.

When asked about a treaty signed between Russia and North Korea in June that provides "mutual assistance" in case either country faces aggression, the Kremlin said the wording "does not need to be clarified".

"It is quite clear. The main thing is that the treaty implies strategic, deepened cooperation in all areas -- including security," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the agreement on a visit to Pyongyang where leader Kim Jong Un praised him as North Korea's "dearest friend".

The West believes North Korea is giving Moscow weapons to use in its Ukraine offensive, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing Pyongyang last week of sending troops to the country.

Putin has sent a bill to lawmakers ratifying the treaty with North Korea, but many details remain unclear, including whether Pyongyang would be covered by Russia's nuclear umbrella.

