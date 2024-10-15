Russia Says Defence Pact With North Korea 'clear'
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Kremlin said Tuesday its defence pact with North Korea had a "clear" meaning as tensions flared over Pyongyang's destruction of roads leading to South Korea.
North Korea blew up sections of the deeply symbolic roads on Tuesday, prompting Seoul to conduct a "counter-fire" operation in response.
When asked about a treaty signed between Russia and North Korea in June that provides "mutual assistance" in case either country faces aggression, the Kremlin said the wording "does not need to be clarified".
"It is quite clear. The main thing is that the treaty implies strategic, deepened cooperation in all areas -- including security," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the agreement on a visit to Pyongyang where leader Kim Jong Un praised him as North Korea's "dearest friend".
The West believes North Korea is giving Moscow weapons to use in its Ukraine offensive, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing Pyongyang last week of sending troops to the country.
Putin has sent a bill to lawmakers ratifying the treaty with North Korea, but many details remain unclear, including whether Pyongyang would be covered by Russia's nuclear umbrella.
Recent Stories
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Night highlights opportunities for IT sector growth46 minutes ago
-
UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia1 hour ago
-
Swedish prosecutor confirms 'rape' probe without naming Mbappe1 hour ago
-
North Korea blows up roads connecting to South1 hour ago
-
The Sikh separatist whose murder sparked India-Canada row2 hours ago
-
KSrelief Aids earthquake-affected people in Northern Syria3 hours ago
-
KSrelief, UNRWA provide shelter aid to Gaza Strip3 hours ago
-
Minister of Commerce promotes Economic ties with South Africa3 hours ago
-
Italy row, AI in focus at world's biggest book fair3 hours ago
-
Crown Jewel, WWE RAW tickets on sale3 hours ago
-
Industry Minister, Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security discuss cooperation3 hours ago
-
Poland-Ukraine graves row looms over Kyiv's EU bid3 hours ago