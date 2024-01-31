Open Menu

Russia Says Destroyed 20 Ukrainian Missiles Over Black Sea, Crimea

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Russia on Wednesday said it destroyed 20 missiles launched by Ukraine over the Black Sea and the Moscow-annexed Crimea peninsula

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Russia on Wednesday said it destroyed 20 missiles launched by Ukraine over the Black Sea and the Moscow-annexed Crimea peninsula.

"Air defence on duty destroyed 17 Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea and another three over the Crimea peninsula," the Russian defence ministry said on social media.

The ministry added that debris from a missile fell near Lyubimovka", a northern suburb of the city of Sevastopol.

The Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, earlier said air defence was working over the city.

He said debris fell "around Federovskaya Street in a private sector", but added there were no casualties. The street lies on the outskirts of Sevastopol.

Razvozhayev later said that garden allotments were damaged in the attack but that "no people" were hurt.

He called on the port's residents to "remain calm".

Sevastopol is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet and has regularly been targeted by Ukrainian attacks during Moscow's almost two-year offensive.

