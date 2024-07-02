Open Menu

Russia Says Destroyed 5 Ukrainian Jets In Strike On Air Base

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Russia claimed Tuesday to have destroyed or damaged five Ukrainian military jets in a strike on an air base, as Kyiv prepares for the arrival of long-awaited F-16 fighters.

Russia's defence ministry said it fired Iskander-M missiles at an air base near the central Ukrainian city of Myrgorod, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Russian border.

"As a result of the Russian army strike, five operational SU-27 multirole fighters were destroyed, and two that were under repair were damaged," it said in a statement on Telegram.

The ministry also published footage of what it said was the strike and its aftermath, showing grey smoke billowing at the airfield, where some parked planes were visible, and charred black earth.

AFP could not immediately verify the footage or the claims.

Russian and Ukrainian military bloggers previously reported the strike on Monday.

Ukraine's air force declined to comment when asked by AFP about Russia's claims.

