Russia Says Destroyed 5 Ukrainian Jets In Strike On Air Base
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Russia claimed Tuesday to have destroyed or damaged five Ukrainian military jets in a strike on an air base, as Kyiv prepares for the arrival of long-awaited F-16 fighters.
Russia's defence ministry said it fired Iskander-M missiles at an air base near the central Ukrainian city of Myrgorod, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Russian border.
"As a result of the Russian army strike, five operational SU-27 multirole fighters were destroyed, and two that were under repair were damaged," it said in a statement on Telegram.
The ministry also published footage of what it said was the strike and its aftermath, showing grey smoke billowing at the airfield, where some parked planes were visible, and charred black earth.
AFP could not immediately verify the footage or the claims.
Russian and Ukrainian military bloggers previously reported the strike on Monday.
Ukraine's air force declined to comment when asked by AFP about Russia's claims.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From World
-
Joint Arab meeting of Health, Finance Ministries kicked off to implement Arab strategy for Health-Fr ..28 seconds ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza after evacuation order10 minutes ago
-
At least 27 crushed to death in India religious gathering: govt10 minutes ago
-
K.A.CARE takes part in International Conference on Nuclear Knowledge Management and Human Resources ..20 minutes ago
-
King Fahd National Library showcases diverse collection and services at Seoul International Book Fai ..31 minutes ago
-
50 Residents awarded Merit Medal of Third Class for donating blood 10 times51 minutes ago
-
Internet services cut off in several cities across Mauritania following elections1 hour ago
-
Murray out of Wimbledon singles as Djokovic makes bow1 hour ago
-
Kenya police fire tear gas at small rallies in capital2 hours ago
-
Dozens protest in Kenya with riot police out in force2 hours ago
-
Turkish foreign minister welcomes Zambian counterpart2 hours ago
-
China's energy giant hits milestone in new energy installed capacity2 hours ago