UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Destroyed 'large Batch' Of Western-supplied Arms In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Russia says destroyed 'large batch' of Western-supplied arms in Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday its forces had destroyed a large quantity of Western-supplied weapons in southeastern Ukraine with long-range missiles

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday its forces had destroyed a large quantity of Western-supplied weapons in southeastern Ukraine with long-range missiles.

"On the territory of the Zaporizhzhia aluminium plant, high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles destroyed hangars with a large batch of foreign weapons and ammunition supplied by the United States and European countries for Ukrainian troops," the ministry said in a briefing.

It did not say what type of weapons were destroyed.

On Tuesday, on the invitation of the United States, 40 countries held a security summit in Germany to discuss arms supplies to Ukraine with Washington pledging to move "heaven and earth" to help the Kyiv army defeat Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading for heavier firepower to push back the Russian advance in the Donbas, but allies are wary of being drawn into a conflict that could spiral into an outright military confrontation between Moscow and NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Germany United States

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt approves relief package of Rs 183 ..

Balochistan govt approves relief package of Rs 183.3 mln

5 minutes ago
 Nationalization of Lukoil's Refinery in Sicily Not ..

Nationalization of Lukoil's Refinery in Sicily Not on Agenda - Sources

5 minutes ago
 Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for 5 years for ..

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for 5 years for corruption

20 minutes ago
 China's Xi urges 'all-out' infrastructure push to ..

China's Xi urges 'all-out' infrastructure push to boost growth

20 minutes ago
 Int'l Construction Fair kicks off in Cuba amid pan ..

Int'l Construction Fair kicks off in Cuba amid pandemic

20 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 9,830 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,830 new community cases of COVID-19

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.