Russia says 'destroyed' Ukrainian commando landing in southern Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Russia said Thursday it had defeated an attempted landing by Ukrainian special forces on the Tendra Spit sandbar in the Black Sea held by Russian troops, killing "up to 25" Ukrainian personnel.

"Russian forces... destroyed a Ukrainian commando group.... trying to land on speedboats," the defence ministry said in its daily update.

It said that one Ukrainian serviceman had been taken prisoner in the operation and four boats captured, while a fifth vessel got away.

Ukrainian special forces said in a statement that some of its personnel had "heroically died in a combat mission", without giving details.

The statement also said most of the group "withdrew" after carrying out "a special mission".