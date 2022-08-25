UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Differences Between Nuclear, Non-Nuclear NPT Parties Hinder Consensus

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Russia Says Differences Between Nuclear, Non-Nuclear NPT Parties Hinder Consensus

Differences between nuclear and non-nuclear states on how to disarm are the biggest stumbling block at a the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, deputy head of the Russian delegation Andrei Belousov said on Thursday

The NPT review conference in New York is set to finish on Friday.

The NPT review conference in New York is set to finish on Friday.

"The most acute issue is disarmament. Many states continue to stick to their priorities and initially declared positions. The main contradiction is diametrically opposite approaches pursued by nuclear states and non-nuclear NPT states parties," Belousov told reporters.

Russia is ready to cooperate with all delegations to resolve problems of any complexity, the diplomat stressed.

