UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Dismantles REvil Hacker Group At US Request

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Russia says dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

Russia on Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on IT software company Kaseya, following a request from Washington

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia on Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on IT software company Kaseya, following a request from Washington.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement that it had "suppressed the illegal activities" of members of the group following an "appeal from the relevant US authorities".

Related Topics

Attack Russia Washington Company From Hacking

Recent Stories

KP CM inaugurates various uplift projects in Swat

KP CM inaugurates various uplift projects in Swat

35 minutes ago
 No plan to impose lockdown, says CM

No plan to impose lockdown, says CM

35 minutes ago
 SIDB decides to re-auction industrial plots in KP

SIDB decides to re-auction industrial plots in KP

35 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews cleanliness of vegetable mark ..

Commissioner reviews cleanliness of vegetable market at Badami Bagh

35 minutes ago
 PAEC's 19th Cancer Hospital inaugurated in GB

PAEC's 19th Cancer Hospital inaugurated in GB

35 minutes ago
 State responsible for religious, contemporary educ ..

State responsible for religious, contemporary education: Speaker

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.