Russia says dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia on Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on IT software company Kaseya, following a request from Washington.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement that it had "suppressed the illegal activities" of members of the group following an "appeal from the relevant US authorities".