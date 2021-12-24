UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Doubles Imports Of Turkmen Gas In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:07 PM

Russia says doubles imports of Turkmen gas in 2021

Russia's imports of natural gas from Turkmenistan have doubled in 2021 from the volumes the previous year, Moscow's ambassador to the Central Asian country said Friday

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia's imports of natural gas from Turkmenistan have doubled in 2021 from the volumes the previous year, Moscow's ambassador to the Central Asian country said Friday.

Russia was once the largest purchaser of Turkmen gas but lost ground to China after 2009 when Beijing completed the first of a series of cross-regional pipelines and Moscow and Ashgabat were embroiled in a dispute over prices.

Russian ambassador Alexander Blokhin said at a briefing that Russia's imports of gas in 2021 would "probably double (to) 10 billion cubic metres per year" compared to the 2020 figure.

Russia's state energy giant Gazprom resumed purchases of Turkmen gas in 2019 after ceasing them in 2016.

The contract the pair agreed was for 5.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said in August that China currently purchases around 40 billion cubic metres of gas from Turkmenistan annually and predicted that the figure could rise to 65 bcm and eventually 100 bcm in the future.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Beijing Ashgabat Turkmenistan August Gas 2016 2019 2020 From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO exp ..

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO expresses condolence

4 minutes ago
 National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recove ..

National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recovery after undergoing surgery

17 minutes ago
 India records 6,650 COVID-19 new cases

India records 6,650 COVID-19 new cases

4 minutes ago
 France recommends Covid booster jab 3 months after ..

France recommends Covid booster jab 3 months after initial vaccines

4 minutes ago
 Putin, Israeli President Discuss Preserving Truth ..

Putin, Israeli President Discuss Preserving Truth About World War II Over Phone- ..

4 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.