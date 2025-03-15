Open Menu

Russia Says Downed 126 Ukrainian Drones

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Russia says downed 126 Ukrainian drones

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Russia said Saturday it had downed 126 Ukrainian drones overnight, mostly over its southern Volgograd and Voronezh regions, after Moscow rejected an immediate ceasefire proposed by the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that while he backed the idea of a truce with Ukraine, he had "serious questions" about implementation and wanted to discuss them with US leader Donald Trump.

The defence ministry 64 drones were intercepted over Volgograd and neighbouring Voronezh and the rest targeted border regions.

Ukraine has launched drones into Russia throughout Russia's offensive and on Monday attacked the Moscow region with the largest amount of drones since the conflict began in 2022.

