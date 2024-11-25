Open Menu

Russia Says Downed 8 Ballistic Missiles Fired By Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Russia said Monday its air defences had shot down eight ballistic missiles fired by Ukraine, amid heightened tensions over Kyiv's use of Western-supplied long-range arms against Russia.

Ukraine fired US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles into Russia for the first time last week after receiving approval from Washington, prompting a furious reaction from Moscow.

"Air defence forces shot down eight ballistic missiles," the Russian defence ministry said in a daily briefing, without saying what kind of missiles were used or where they were shot down.

Moscow and Kyiv have escalated their use of long-range missiles after the United States gave Ukraine approval to use the weapons against Russia.

Moscow fired an experimental hypersonic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro last Thursday, with President Vladimir Putin warning the weapon -- which he called Oreshnik -- could be used again in combat.

Adding to tensions, a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian border town of Shebekino on Monday killed a civilian, according to local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The attack wounded another man, he said, while separate Ukrainian shelling damaged several apartment buildings.

