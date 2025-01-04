Russia Says Downed 8 US-supplied ATACMS Missiles
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Russia said on Saturday it had shot down eight US-supplied ATACMS missiles, whose use Moscow has warned could spark a hypersonic ballistic missile attack on central Kyiv.
ATACMS missiles have a maximum range of 190 miles (300 kilometres) according to publicly available data.
"Air defence systems downed eight ATACMS US-made missiles and 72 drones," the Russian defence forces told news agencies without specifying whether there were any casualties or damage.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden's administration has supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine which can penetrate inside Russia, provoking retaliation from Moscow which has responded with its new hypersonic missile.
