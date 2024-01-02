Russia says downed four missiles fired by Ukraine on border region

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Moscow said Tuesday it downed four missiles fired by Kyiv over Russia's Belgorod border region, hours after Russia hit Ukraine with a barrage of missiles.

Belgorod has been targeted by Ukraine for months and was hit by an unprecedented attack last week that killed 25 people.

"Four missiles were destroyed over the Belgorod region by air defence systems on duty," the Russian army said in a statement, adding the attack happened around 12:00 pm local time (0900 GMT).

It said Kyiv fired "Vilkha" ballistic missiles.

The attack came as Russian strikes on Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed at least five people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to intensify strikes on Ukraine in a campaign that has dragged on for nearly two years.