Open Menu

Russia Says Downed Four Ukrainian Missiles Over Crimea Overnight

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Russia says downed four Ukrainian missiles over Crimea overnight

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Russia on Saturday announced its forces shot down four Ukrainian missiles over Moscow-annexed Crimea over night.

The attack came a day after Russia said it repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, downing 36 drones over the peninsula.

"Air defence on duty intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian missiles over the Crimea peninsula," the Russian defence ministry said.

Ukraine has targeted Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, since the start of Moscow's full-scale offensive.

Kyiv said Friday that it had targeted a command post near Sevastopol on Thursday.

Both sides have escalated attacks in recent days, as the conflict drags on into nearly two years.

bur/bp

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Post

Recent Stories

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

2 hours ago
 Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in thir ..

Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in third Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

15 hours ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

15 hours ago
Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

15 hours ago
 Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presiden ..

Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

15 hours ago
 Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

15 hours ago
 Academicians play vital role in driving movements ..

Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

15 hours ago
 Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hosp ..

Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hospitals since Oct 7, says WHO

15 hours ago
 Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led ..

Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led coalition

16 hours ago

More Stories From World