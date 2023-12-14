Open Menu

Russia Says Downed Nine Ukrainian Drones Near Moscow

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Russia says downed nine Ukrainian drones near Moscow

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Russia said Thursday that its air defence systems had downed nine Ukrainian drones headed towards the capital, hours ahead of a highly anticipated news conference from President Vladimir Putin.

The reported attack came hours before Putin will hold his first end-of-year conference since launching the Ukraine offensive in February 2022, and a day after a Russian missile attack wounded dozens in Kyiv.

"On-duty air defence units destroyed and intercepted nine Ukrainian UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) over the territory of the Kaluga and Moscow regions," the defence ministry said in a statement, blaming Kyiv for the attack.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said one of the drones was shot down near Naro-Fominsk, a town southwest of the Russian capital.

"According to preliminary data, there was no damage or casualties at the site where the debris fell," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

He said emergency services were working at the site.

Ukraine has hit Russia with regular drone attacks since the summer, when it launched a fresh push to regain territory lost to Moscow.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Vehicles Kaluga Vladimir Putin SITE February From

Recent Stories

Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Lig ..

Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Light Portrait

35 seconds ago
 Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuh ..

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada

1 hour ago
 UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

5 hours ago
 AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overch ..

AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overcharging

14 hours ago
Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after e ..

Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after encounter

14 hours ago
 Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly k ..

Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly killed, one recovered

14 hours ago
 Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, ..

Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, Larkana ranges

14 hours ago
 "Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", vi ..

"Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", visibility plummeting across mot ..

14 hours ago
 EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli We ..

EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli West Bank settlers

14 hours ago
 FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

14 hours ago

More Stories From World