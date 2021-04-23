The Dutch prosecutor general's conclusion that Russia must pay over $50 billion to the former shareholders of the now defunct oil company Yukos, is only a recommendation for the court, the Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Dutch prosecutor general's conclusion that Russia must pay over $50 billion to the former shareholders of the now defunct oil company Yukos, is only a recommendation for the court, the Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday.

In June 2020, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands accepted Russia's cassation appeal against the 2014 decision by the Hague Court of Appeal to recover $57 billion in favor of the ex-Yukos shareholders. Earlier in the day, the Dutch prosecutor general upheld the 2014 court ruling, advising the Supreme Court to do the same. On Friday, the court said that it will rule on the case on September 24.

"The conclusion by the general prosecutor at the Supreme Court of the Netherlands is just a recommendation for the court.

The prosecutor of the Supreme Court of the Netherlands has unreasonably ignored Russia's numerous arguments concerning judicial mistakes by the Hague Court of Appeal and the illegal behavior of the former Yukos shareholders during both their alleged 'investing' and arbitration," the ministry said.

According to the statement, Russia hopes that the Supreme Court of the Netherlands will critically analyze the prosecutor's position and make "a balanced and reasonable decision on Russia's cassation appeal that complies with the basics of international law."