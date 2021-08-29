UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Economic Assistance To Afghanistan Will Require Int'l Cooperation - Envoy

Sun 29th August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Russia and countries in Central Asia and the West should be prepared to cooperate in order to facilitate the recovery of Afghanistan's social and economic spheres after the crisis, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Saturday.

"It seems like we should brace for joint work ” primarily with the regional states but also with the United States and other Western countries that were following it in Afghanistan for the past 20 years ” to seriously tackle the economic and social recovery," Kabulov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

"The political recovery is the right and business of Afghans themselves," the Russian envoy added.

