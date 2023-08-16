Open Menu

Russia Says 'eliminated' Four Ukrainian 'saboteurs' At Border

Published August 16, 2023

Russia says 'eliminated' four Ukrainian 'saboteurs' at border

Russia's FSB security service said Wednesday it had "eliminated" a group of four Ukrainian fighters who tried to cross into Russia's western Bryansk region from northern Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported

Russia's FSB security service said Wednesday it had "eliminated" a group of four Ukrainian fighters who tried to cross into Russia's western Bryansk region from northern Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

The announcement came a day after Moscow said it had prevented Ukrainian militants from infiltrating the Bryansk region, which has regularly seen similar attacks.

"The FSB of the Russian Federation and forces of the defence ministry in the border Starodubsky district in the Bryansk region prevented an attempt to infiltrate the territory of the Russian Federation," Russian news agencies carried the FSB's statement as saying.

"Four saboteurs were eliminated."The Starodubsky district lies in the western corner of the Bryansk region, not far from the border with Moscow-allied Belarus.

