Russia Says Expects US' Constructive Approach to Upcoming New START Commission Talks

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Moscow expects that Washington shows constructive approach to discussions during the upcoming session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission on New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Vladimir Ermakov, the director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

"It is a bilateral commission on the implementation of New START. Of course, we are expecting to have a positive and constructive consideration of all issues on the agenda ... It is a very serious session. We hope that the United States finally shows a constructive approach and moves toward a much-needed settlement of the issues within the framework of the treaty," Ermakov said late on Wednesday.

New START was signed in 2010 and is currently the only remaining arms reduction treaty between Russia and the United States. However, it is set to expire in 2021 and prospects of its prolongation are seen by many as uncertain in the light of the United States' recent withdrawal from various international agreements.

Moreover, the United States has expressed willingness to engage China in the dialogue, while Moscow said it was ready to engage in discussions with Washington on any platform, suggesting that still, Washington was not ready to discuss anything related to strategic stability.