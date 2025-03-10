Open Menu

Russia Says Expelling Two British 'diplomats' On Spying Charges

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Russia says expelling two British 'diplomats' on spying charges

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Russia said Monday it was expelling two British "diplomats" on suspicion of carrying out espionage activities.

Announcing the expulsion of the embassy's second secretary and husband of the first secretary, Russia's FSB security service said "counterintelligence work had revealed an undeclared British intelligence presence under the cover of the national embassy.

"

It said the two "deliberately provided false information when obtaining a permit to enter our country, thus violating Russian legislation."

The UK did not immediately respond to the allegation.

The Russian foreign ministry has revoked their accreditations and ordered them to leave Russia within two weeks, the FSB said.

The ministry also summoned an embassy representative in connection with the allegations, it said in a post on Telegram.

