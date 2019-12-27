Russia says first Avangard hypersonic missiles enter service

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the country's first Avangard hypersonic missiles have been put into service, an official statement said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the country's first Avangard hypersonic missiles have been put into service, an official statement said.

"The first missile regiment equipped with latest strategic missiles with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle entered service at 10 am Moscow time on December 27", the defence ministry said, according to Russian news agencies.