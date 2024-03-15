Russia says foiled all border incursions since Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Moscow said Friday it had repelled all attempts by pro-Ukrainian fighters to capture territory in Russian border regions, following an increase in attacks this week ahead of Russia's presidential elections.

"Over the past three days, from March 12 to 14, troops of the Russian Armed Forces ... foiled all attempts by Ukrainian militants to break through into the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation," the defence ministry said.

Pro-Ukrainian militias -- made up of Russians who oppose the Kremlin and have taken up arms for Kyiv -- launched a wave of guerilla-style attacks on border areas this week, claiming to have seized the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region in Russia.

"Control over the village has been fully restored," the defence ministry added in its statement, conceding that Russian forces had temporarily lost control over territory.

The attacks came as President Vladimir Putin is set to extend his rule by another six years this weekend in a presidential election the Kremlin says will show that the country is fully behind his assault on Ukraine.