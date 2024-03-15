Russia Says Foiled All Border Incursions Since Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Moscow said Friday it had repelled all attempts by pro-Ukrainian fighters to capture territory in Russian border regions, following an increase in attacks this week ahead of Russia's presidential elections.
"Over the past three days, from March 12 to 14, troops of the Russian Armed Forces ... foiled all attempts by Ukrainian militants to break through into the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation," the defence ministry said.
Pro-Ukrainian militias -- made up of Russians who oppose the Kremlin and have taken up arms for Kyiv -- launched a wave of guerilla-style attacks on border areas this week, claiming to have seized the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region in Russia.
"Control over the village has been fully restored," the defence ministry added in its statement, conceding that Russian forces had temporarily lost control over territory.
The attacks came as President Vladimir Putin is set to extend his rule by another six years this weekend in a presidential election the Kremlin says will show that the country is fully behind his assault on Ukraine.
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From World
-
China's satellite launch suffers abnormality7 seconds ago
-
Al-Shabaab siege of Mogadishu hotel ends: police10 seconds ago
-
China renews blue alert for sandstorms15 seconds ago
-
China-Europe freight train service connects Chinese border province, Netherlands28 seconds ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher over value stock gains35 seconds ago
-
China Focus: Chinese archaeologists move to restore quake-ravaged heritage site42 seconds ago
-
NATO to establish innovation centers in Finland11 minutes ago
-
Open Innovation Festival kicks off in Geneva11 minutes ago
-
Experts meet in Kenya to boost student mobility in East Africa11 minutes ago
-
Spanish aid vessel visible off Gaza coast: AFP journalist11 minutes ago
-
Singapore to hold garden festival in August11 minutes ago
-
Japan's SDF helicopter crashes in Oita prefecture: media20 minutes ago