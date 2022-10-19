Russia Says France Spreading Disinformation About Situation in Central African Republic

Russia does not understand why France is spreading disinformation about the situation in the Central African Republic, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Russia does not understand why France is spreading disinformation about the situation in the Central African Republic, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"As a diplomat, I do understand the natural interests of France and Africa and the emotions that push her representatives to make statements, similar to what we heard today, but I don't understand what it is that France is expecting to obtain by constantly repeating the same disinformation," Evstigneeva said.

The statements France is making sound cynical given Paris' engagement in the region and the accusations of crimes levied against the French military, Evstigneeva added.

France has said the situation in the Central African Republic is fragile and polarized, and actions against armed groups in the country need to continue.

France made the statements in a context of its stated concern with Russia's growing influence in Africa as Paris considers the continent to be within its sphere of influence.