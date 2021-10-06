Russia Says Fulfilled Obligations Under Chemical Weapons Convention Unlike US

Russia is committed to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), unlike the United States that has not destructed its stockpiles, the embassy in Washington said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russia is committed to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), unlike the United States that has not destructed its stockpiles, the embassy in Washington said.

On Tuesday, the US Department of State urged Moscow to answer within 10 days questions regarding the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny submitted alongside 44 other nations within the framework of the convention.

"Russia is committed to its obligations under the CWC. In 2017, our country eliminated all national stockpiles of chemical warfare agents, which was documented by the OPCW (the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons). The United States, in turn, remains the only country which has not eliminated its significant arsenal of chemical weapons," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The diplomatic mission called on Washington to finalize its "chemical demilitarization program" and fulfill international obligations as soon as possible in order to secure the world from the potential use of this type of arms.

Commenting on the Navalny case, the embassy dismissed claims of the Russian intelligence agencies being behind the alleged poisoning.

"The so-called 'Navalny case' from the very first hours went hand-in-hand with an aggressive propaganda campaign waged by Western and affiliated Russian media with the general thesis based on unfounded allegation of 'poisoning' of the blogger," the mission added.

Navalny fell ill on a domestic Russian flight in August 2020. After being initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was airlifted to Berlin for further treatment. The German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. This led a number of countries and media outlets to allege foul play by Moscow, despite the latter's multiple statements to the contrary.