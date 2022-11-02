Russia Says Has Guarantees From Kiev on Non-Militarization of Black Sea Grain Routes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Moscow has clear guarantees from Ukraine that attacks in the Black Sea using the corridors associated with the export of grain will not be repeated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"I would not like to comment on this (what kind of guarantees were transferred by Ukraine), but we have clear guarantees from Ukraine that such attacks will not be repeated using, among other things, the infrastructure and corridors associated with the export of grain," he told reporters.