Russia Says Has Handed Ships Back To Ukraine Ahead Of Summit

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:11 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Russia said Monday it had handed over three navy ships it seized a year ago from Ukraine, in the latest move to ease tensions between the two countries ahead of a crucial summit.

After an exchange of prisoners in September and the withdrawal of some frontline forces over the last few weeks, the handover marked another step in trying to resolve the five-year conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Efforts have been building since the election this year of Volodymyr Zelensky as Ukraine's new president, and on Friday France announced he would hold his first face-to-face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris on December 9.

The talks, which will also include French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, will be the highest-level negotiations on the conflict since 2016.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that the ships -- two gunboats and a tugboat -- had been handed over to Ukraine.

