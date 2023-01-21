UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Held Air Defence Training In Moscow Region

The Russian defence ministry said Saturday that it held a training exercise on repelling air attacks in the Moscow region

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Russian defence ministry said Saturday that it held a training exercise on repelling air attacks in the Moscow region.

"In the Moscow region, a training session was held with the personnel of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Western Military District on repelling air attacks on important military industrial and administrative facilities," the ministry said in a statement.

It said a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was involved in the training as combat was simulated.

"As they marched, soldiers repelled an attack by a mock enemy sabotage group on a military convoy," the statement said.

"Under the cover of a smoke screen, the air defence convoy was able to get out of the attack and continue fulfilling its tasks." The ministry said 150 soldiers took part in the exercises.

But it did not say where in the Moscow region, which surrounds the Russian capital, the training took place.

On Friday, the Kremlin refused to say if authorities were preparing for strikes on the capital.

Since launching its offensive in Ukraine almost a year ago, Russia has sustained several drone attacks attributed to Kyiv as well as some strikes on border regions.

