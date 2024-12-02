Open Menu

Russia Says Helping Syrian Army 'repel' Rebels In Three Northern Provinces

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Russia says helping Syrian army 'repel' rebels in three northern provinces

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Russia on Sunday said it was helping the Syrian army "repel" rebel forces in three northern provinces, as Moscow seeks to support the government led by its ally Bashar al-Assad.

An Islamist-dominated rebel alliance launched an offensive against the Syrian government on Wednesday, with Assad's forces losing control of the city of Aleppo on Sunday, according to a war monitor.

"The Syrian Arab Army, with the assistance of the Russian Aerospace Forces, is continuing its operation to repel terrorist aggression in the provinces of Idlib, Hama and Aleppo," the Russian military said in a briefing on its website.

"Over the past day, missile and bombing strikes were carried out on places where militants and equipment were gathered," it said in the same briefing, without saying where or by whom.

It said at least "320 militants were destroyed".

Russia announced earlier this week that it was bombing rebel targets in the war-torn country, with Russian warplanes striking parts of Aleppo -- Syria's second city -- for the first time since 2016, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Moscow is Syrian leader Assad's most important military backer, having turned the tide of the civil war in his favour when it intervened in 2015.

bur/bc

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Army Syria Moscow Russia Idlib Aleppo Same Alliance Sunday 2016 2015 Government Arab

Recent Stories

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

17 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago

More Stories From World