Russia Says In Favour Of Afghanistan Interim Coalition With Taliban

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:35 PM

Russia says in favour of Afghanistan interim coalition with Taliban

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia said Friday it was in favour of Afghanistan forming an interim government including members of the Taliban, ahead of talks next week in Moscow aiming to resolve the conflict.

"The formation of an interim inclusive administration would be a logical solution to the problem of integrating the Taliban into the peaceful political life of Afghanistan," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

More Stories From World

