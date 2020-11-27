UrduPoint.com
Russia Says India To Produce 100 Million Doses Of Sputnik Vaccine

Fri 27th November 2020

Russia says India to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), one of the developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, announced Friday that India-based drugmaker Hetero will produce over 100 million doses of the jab

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), one of the developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, announced Friday that India-based drugmaker Hetero will produce over 100 million doses of the jab.

"Hetero, one of India's leading generic pharmaceutical companies, have agreed to produce in India over 100 million doses per year of the world's first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection -- Sputnik V," the RDIF said in a statement, adding that production was expected to start in early 2021.

