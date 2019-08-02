UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says INF Arms Treaty Dead 'at The Initiative Of The US'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:25 PM

Russia says INF arms treaty dead 'at the initiative of the US'

Moscow on Friday announced the formal end of a major Cold War-era nuclear arms deal, after Washington launched the process to pull out of the INF treaty this year

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Moscow on Friday announced the formal end of a major Cold War-era nuclear arms deal, after Washington launched the process to pull out of the INF treaty this year.

The treaty -- concluded in 1987 by then US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev -- limited the Cold War powers' medium-range missiles, both conventional and nuclear.

"On August 2, 2019, at the initiative of the US side, the treaty between the Soviet Union and the US on the elimination of their medium-range and shorter-range missiles... was terminated," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov earlier called on the United States to implement a moratorium on deploying intermediate-range nuclear missiles, now that the deal is dead.

"We have suggested to the US and other NATO members to consider announcing a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles," Ryabkov told the TASS news agency.

"This moratorium would be comparable to one already announced by Vladimir Putin, saying that if the United States does not deploy this equipment in certain regions, then Russia will also refrain from doing so," he added.

Washington has long accused Moscow of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) deal, a charge Russia denies.

On Friday the US was scheduled to formally exit the deal after a months-long withdrawal process.

Ryabkov also questioned NATO promises not to deploy nuclear missiles in Europe.

"So far, NATO members have assured us that there are no plans regarding the possible deployment of such nuclear equipment," he said.

"But such assurances cannot be taken for granted... the Alliance has repeatedly violated its own promises in the past and changed its own plans."

Related Topics

Dead NATO Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Alliance United States August 2019 From

Recent Stories

Fighting between Libya rivals kills 9: unity gover ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris determined to defeat Indian Govt's plans ..

2 minutes ago

Former Member National Assembly Ali Gohar Mahar ca ..

2 minutes ago

Asia markets slump on tariff worries 02 August 201 ..

2 minutes ago

Between 2001 and 2017 there has been a 23% decline ..

24 minutes ago

Russia PM's visit to disputed island irks Japan

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.