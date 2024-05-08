Open Menu

Russia Says It Captured Two More Villages In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Russia says it captured two more villages in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Russia said Wednesday it had captured two more frontline villages in Ukraine, including in the north-east Kharkiv region where its troops had been pushed back two years ago.

Moscow has made a string of gains on the front in recent months, pressing its manpower and weapons advantage on the battlefield as Kyiv waits for critical supplies of Western aid.

The Russian defence ministry said its army units had "liberated the village of Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region" and "Novokalynove in the Donetsk People's Republic".

Kyslivka is about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the embattled Ukrainian stronghold of Kupiansk, while Novokalynove is about 10 kilometres north of Avdiivka, captured by Moscow in February.

Officials in Ukraine are worried Russia may be preparing a fresh offensive in the north east, taking advantage of severe ammunition shortages in the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi acknowledged in April that Kyiv had pulled back from three villages and was building a new line of fortifications to defend the front.

Separately, the Russian defence ministry said it had launched retaliatory strikes against Ukrainian energy and military facilities, after Kyiv reported a wave of aerial attacks overnight.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Donetsk Kharkiv February April May From

Recent Stories

50MP is Better than 200MP?

50MP is Better than 200MP?

4 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

2 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

4 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

4 hours ago
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

17 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

17 hours ago

More Stories From World