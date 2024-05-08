Open Menu

Russia Says It Captured Two More Villages In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Russia says it captured two more villages in Ukraine

Russia said on Wednesday it had captured two more frontline villages in Ukraine, including in the north-east Kharkiv region where its troops had been pushed back two years ago

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Russia said on Wednesday it had captured two more frontline villages in Ukraine, including in the north-east Kharkiv region where its troops had been pushed back two years ago.

Moscow has made a string of gains on the front in recent months, pressing its manpower and weapons advantage on the battlefield as Kyiv waits for critical supplies of Western aid.

The Russian defence ministry said its army units had "liberated the village of Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region" and "Novokalynove in the Donetsk People's Republic".

Kyslivka is about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the embattled Ukrainian stronghold of Kupiansk, while Novokalynove is about 10 kilometres north of Avdiivka, captured by Moscow in February.

Officials in Ukraine are worried Russia may be preparing a fresh offensive in the north east, taking advantage of severe ammunition shortages in the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi acknowledged in April that Kyiv had pulled back from three villages and was building a new line of fortifications to defend the front.

Separately, the Russian defence ministry said it had launched retaliatory strikes against Ukrainian energy and military facilities, after Kyiv reported a wave of aerial attacks overnight.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Donetsk Kharkiv February April May From

Recent Stories

AJK government moves to implement a broad-based to ..

AJK government moves to implement a broad-based tourism uplift plan in picturesq ..

15 minutes ago
 Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb

Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb

15 minutes ago
 SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel

SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel

15 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects ov ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects over Rs 4.12m from 128 defaulte ..

16 minutes ago
 Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal

Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal

16 minutes ago
 First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only r ..

First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only registration: FBR

16 minutes ago
USAID’s locally-led development in education, he ..

USAID’s locally-led development in education, health transforms Buner, Upper D ..

16 minutes ago
 SA Gardens, Wapda quality for National Challenge C ..

SA Gardens, Wapda quality for National Challenge Cup semis

16 minutes ago
 First international dental conference at KDC concl ..

First international dental conference at KDC concludes

15 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health reforms

15 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 810 food baskets in DI Khan

KSrelief distributes 810 food baskets in DI Khan

15 minutes ago
 Vice President WB calls on Chairman FBR

Vice President WB calls on Chairman FBR

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World