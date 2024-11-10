Open Menu

Russia Says It Destroyed 25 Drones Targeting Moscow Region

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Russia says it destroyed 25 drones targeting Moscow region

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Russia downed 25 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow overnight Saturday to Sunday in one of the largest attacks on the capital since the conflict erupted in 2022, the city's mayor said.

"In all, 25 drones were destroyed," Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram, after saying earlier that 22 drones had been downed.

He said most of the drones were heading toward the Ramenskoye and Domodedovo districts south of Moscow, temporarily halting flights at the Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports according to airport authorities.

Media reports said the attack caused a fire in a village in Ramenskoye, with several houses in flames.

The attack came as Russia is hosting diplomats and top officials from around 50 African countries in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for a ministerial conference.

Russian authorities report the destruction of Ukrainian drones almost daily but the attacks rarely target the capital.

Ukraine has said the attacks, which often target energy production sites, are a response to Russian bombings on its territory since fighting began in February 2022.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Sochi February Sunday Media All From Top Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

16 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

16 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

17 hours ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

20 hours ago
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

23 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

23 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

23 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World