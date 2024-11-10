Russia says it destroyed 25 drones targeting Moscow region

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Russia downed 25 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow overnight Saturday to Sunday in one of the largest attacks on the capital since the conflict erupted in 2022, the city's mayor said.

"In all, 25 drones were destroyed," Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram, after saying earlier that 22 drones had been downed.

He said most of the drones were heading toward the Ramenskoye and Domodedovo districts south of Moscow, temporarily halting flights at the Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports according to airport authorities.

Media reports said the attack caused a fire in a village in Ramenskoye, with several houses in flames.

The attack came as Russia is hosting diplomats and top officials from around 50 African countries in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for a ministerial conference.

Russian authorities report the destruction of Ukrainian drones almost daily but the attacks rarely target the capital.

Ukraine has said the attacks, which often target energy production sites, are a response to Russian bombings on its territory since fighting began in February 2022.