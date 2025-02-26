Open Menu

Russia Says It Downed 128 Ukrainian Drones Over Its Regions And Crimea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Russia says it downed 128 Ukrainian drones over its regions and Crimea

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday it had shot down 128 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian regions and annexed Crimea, one of the largest such attacks since the start of the conflict.

Kyiv has stepped up its air strikes against energy and military facilities on Russian territory in recent months, a campaign in response to Moscow's relentless bombardment of its cities and energy infrastructure.

Air defence forces "intercepted and destroyed 128 Ukrainian aerial drones" including 30 over the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

In addition to the Krasnodar region, known for its Black Sea resorts, drone attacks also targeted the Russian regions of Bryansk and Kursk, which border Ukraine, according to the ministry.

No major damage was immediately reported by Russian media or authorities.

