Russia says it hopes for Putin, Biden 'contact' soon

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Russia said Thursday it hopes for "contact" between Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in the coming days, as tensions over the Ukraine conflict skyrocket.

"The date has not yet been agreed.

There are difficulties in aligning the calendars of the two leaders, but contact is very necessary, our problems are multiplying," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, adding that the situation in Europe is "very alarming."