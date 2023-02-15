Russia Says It Requested UNSC Meeting on Feb 22 on Nord Stream Pipeline Blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Russian Mission to the UN is planning to organize a UN Security Council meeting on the blast of the Nord Stream pipeline on February 22, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"In the light of new information regarding the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, we requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 at 15.00 New York time (23.00 Moscow time," Polyanskiy wrote in his Telegram account.