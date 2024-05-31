Open Menu

Russia Says It Seized 880 Sq Km Of Ukraine In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Russia says it seized 880 sq km of Ukraine in 2024

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Russian forces are advancing on all fronts in Ukraine and have seized 880 square kilometres (340 square miles) of territory this year alone, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.

If confirmed, Russia would have made more gains in the past five months than in the whole of 2023, when the front line remained largely static despite a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the summer.

"The advance is underway in all tactical directions. In general, 880 square kilometres of territory have come under the control of the Russian army this year," Belousov said at a meeting of the Russian-led CSTO security alliance in Almaty, according to Russian news agencies.

Russia has also pushed Ukraine eight to nine kilometres (five to six miles) back in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where it stormed across the border on May 10 in a surprise land offensive, Belousov said.

"Thanks to the courageous and professional actions of our servicemen, 28 settlements have been liberated this month," he added.

Ukraine has come under intense pressure since Russia launched the Kharkiv offensive, rushing reinforcements to the area while ceding ground on other areas of the front.

Kyiv has also faced ammunition shortages, despite its biggest ally Washington approving $61 billion in new aid last month.

Ukraine's top general said last week Moscow's troops had become "bogged down" trying to capture the northeastern border town of Vovchansk, but that they were putting intense pressure on Ukraine's army in the east.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Almaty Kharkiv Alliance May Border All Top Billion

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

16 minutes ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

6 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

14 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

14 hours ago
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

14 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

14 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

14 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

14 hours ago
 Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

14 hours ago
 PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's conv ..

PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy

14 hours ago

More Stories From World