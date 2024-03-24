Russia Says It Shot Down Ukraine Missiles Fired At Crimea
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Russia said Saturday evening it had repulsed a barrage of Ukrainian missiles fired at the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, the city's governor saying two people had been injured.
"According to initial information, more than 10 missiles have been shot down," Sevastopol's governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.
He added that a child and a woman were injured by debris from the downed missiles, which also damaged several residential buildings.
Russia annexed the territory from Ukraine in 2014.
Ukraine regularly targets logistically important Crimea with missile and drone strikes.
In January, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kirill Budanov said that Ukrainian attacks against Crimea would intensify.
The Russian defence ministry said earlier Saturday it had also shot down 19 Ukrainian rockets over the Belgorod region which borders Ukraine.
