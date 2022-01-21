Russia says it wants foreign NATO troops to leave Bulgaria, Romania

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Moscow wants foreign NATO troops to leave Romania and Bulgaria as part of security demands it is seeking from the US-led alliance, Russia's foreign ministry said Friday ahead of Russia-US talks in Geneva.

Russia wants the "withdrawal of foreign forces, hardware and arms" from countries that were not NATO members before 1997, including Bulgaria and Romania, the ministry said in a statement.