UrduPoint.com

Russia Says It Wants Foreign NATO Troops To Leave Bulgaria, Romania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 03:34 PM

Russia says it wants foreign NATO troops to leave Bulgaria, Romania

Moscow wants foreign NATO troops to leave Romania and Bulgaria as part of security demands it is seeking from the US-led alliance, Russia's foreign ministry said Friday ahead of Russia-US talks in Geneva

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Moscow wants foreign NATO troops to leave Romania and Bulgaria as part of security demands it is seeking from the US-led alliance, Russia's foreign ministry said Friday ahead of Russia-US talks in Geneva.

Russia wants the "withdrawal of foreign forces, hardware and arms" from countries that were not NATO members before 1997, including Bulgaria and Romania, the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Geneva Alliance Bulgaria Romania From

Recent Stories

Fencing on 2680 kilometers of area along Pak-Afgha ..

Fencing on 2680 kilometers of area along Pak-Afghan border completed, Senate tol ..

7 minutes ago
 PML-N govt increased growth rate artificially: Far ..

PML-N govt increased growth rate artificially: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 TotalEnergies to leave Myanmar over human rights a ..

TotalEnergies to leave Myanmar over human rights abuses

2 minutes ago
 Toulon v Newcastle Challenge Cup match off after v ..

Toulon v Newcastle Challenge Cup match off after virus outbreak

2 minutes ago
 11 held with weapons in sargodha

11 held with weapons in sargodha

2 minutes ago
 Niinisto, Putin Discuss European Security, Situati ..

Niinisto, Putin Discuss European Security, Situation in Ukraine - Helsinki

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.