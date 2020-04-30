UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Joint Project On Women's Rights Nurtured Betterment Of Relations With CoE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:04 PM

Russia Says Joint Project on Women's Rights Nurtured Betterment of Relations With CoE

Working on a joint project for the protection of women's rights made it possible for Russia and the Council of Europe (CoE) to restore good relations after a difficult period, Alexander Samarin, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for General European Cooperation, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Working on a joint project for the protection of women's rights made it possible for Russia and the Council of Europe (CoE) to restore good relations after a difficult period, Alexander Samarin, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for General European Cooperation, said on Thursday.

Russia's National Action Strategy for Women 2017-2022 (NASW) has been funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe. It is aimed at awareness raising and skill building with regard to violence against women and their political inclusiveness.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has been part of the joint work. According to Samarin, it was to use the common work ground to better the relations between Moscow and Strasbourg, an expectation that was "largely met."

"Let us recall the state of our relations with the Council of Europe a year and a half ago when the work had just started. We must admit that they were going through a very difficult period, possibly the most difficult one in their 25-year history. Programs like this exemplifying constructive, mutually beneficial cooperation on equals have also served as an additional cementing element which made it possible for us to restore good relations," Samarin said at the final review meeting with the CoE.

The diplomat further expressed hope that Russia and the CoE would continue cooperating on the program's second stage, as well as other bilateral projects in a manner ensuring "mutual benefit, equality and consideration of peculiarities and interests of the partner."

He highly praised the events and activities held within the Women Action Strategy, saying that they stimulated the exchange of experience and knowledge to determine which standards can be adapted in Russian society.

CoE Director of Human Dignity, Equality and Governance Claudia Luciani echoed him in acknowledging the importance of the program.

"I believe that the results were worth the investment," she said.

According to her, the program's first part was focused on studying the participation of women in politics, while the issues pertaining to violence against women and domestic violence will be studied in the second stage.

The CoE representatives' view is that exchanging information with other countries is an important component of ensuring the protection of women's rights. They stated their readiness to continue assisting Russia in working on a bill on domestic violence.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Europe European Union Strasbourg Women

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

6 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Indian Minister of Culture discuss ..

35 minutes ago

Construction companies allowed to build houses for ..

36 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects appeals of contractual emplo ..

39 seconds ago

Mosque opened at Sheikh Maltoon town

40 seconds ago

Hot, humid weather likely on Friday

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.