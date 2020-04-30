(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Working on a joint project for the protection of women's rights made it possible for Russia and the Council of Europe (CoE) to restore good relations after a difficult period, Alexander Samarin, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for General European Cooperation, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Working on a joint project for the protection of women's rights made it possible for Russia and the Council of Europe (CoE) to restore good relations after a difficult period, Alexander Samarin, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for General European Cooperation, said on Thursday.

Russia's National Action Strategy for Women 2017-2022 (NASW) has been funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe. It is aimed at awareness raising and skill building with regard to violence against women and their political inclusiveness.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has been part of the joint work. According to Samarin, it was to use the common work ground to better the relations between Moscow and Strasbourg, an expectation that was "largely met."

"Let us recall the state of our relations with the Council of Europe a year and a half ago when the work had just started. We must admit that they were going through a very difficult period, possibly the most difficult one in their 25-year history. Programs like this exemplifying constructive, mutually beneficial cooperation on equals have also served as an additional cementing element which made it possible for us to restore good relations," Samarin said at the final review meeting with the CoE.

The diplomat further expressed hope that Russia and the CoE would continue cooperating on the program's second stage, as well as other bilateral projects in a manner ensuring "mutual benefit, equality and consideration of peculiarities and interests of the partner."

He highly praised the events and activities held within the Women Action Strategy, saying that they stimulated the exchange of experience and knowledge to determine which standards can be adapted in Russian society.

CoE Director of Human Dignity, Equality and Governance Claudia Luciani echoed him in acknowledging the importance of the program.

"I believe that the results were worth the investment," she said.

According to her, the program's first part was focused on studying the participation of women in politics, while the issues pertaining to violence against women and domestic violence will be studied in the second stage.

The CoE representatives' view is that exchanging information with other countries is an important component of ensuring the protection of women's rights. They stated their readiness to continue assisting Russia in working on a bill on domestic violence.