Russia says Kabul situation 'stabilising', claims Taliban 'restoring public order'

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Russian foreign ministry said Monday the situation in Kabul "is stabilising" after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban this weekend and claimed that the militants have started to "restore public order".

Russia, whose ambassador is due to meet with the Taliban Tuesday, claimed the militants had vowed to "guarantee the safety of local people", despite of Afghans trying to flee the group's hardline version of islam.