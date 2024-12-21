Russia says Kursk strike kills 5 after Moscow claims deadly Kyiv attack

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Russia and Ukraine on Friday accused each other of launching deadly missile strikes, with Moscow saying at least five were killed by a missile strike on its Kursk border region after a dawn attack on Ukraine's capital killed one man.

Ukraine struck the small town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region, killing five and wounding 12, said the governor, Alexander Khinshtein.

An earlier toll from the governor said six people were killed.

Khinshtein accused Kyiv of firing US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems on civilian targets, saying the strike damaged buildings including a school and the dormitory of a pilot training college.

Videos on social media showed cars on fire, debris strewn on roads and buildings with windows blown out.

The border region is partly occupied by Ukrainian forces

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS state news agency Moscow would raise the attack at a UN Security Council meeting Friday.

Russia last year accused Ukraine of using cluster munitions to attack the town of around 15,000 residents located around 20 miles (30 km) from the border.

The attack came hours after Russian missiles hit central Kyiv early Friday, killing at least one person and damaging embassies.

Moscow claimed the dawn attack as retaliation for a strike using Western missiles on a chemical plant earlier in the week.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched five Iskander missiles on Kyiv, all of which it managed to shoot down, but falling debris damaged several districts.