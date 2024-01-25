Russia Says Kyiv Downed POW Plane, No Survivors
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of shooting down a military transport plane carrying dozens of Ukrainian prisoners headed for a prisoner exchange, killing everyone on board.
Kyiv confirmed that a prisoner exchange was due to take place on Wednesday, but said it had no reliable information on the passengers of the downed plane.
Videos on social media showed a large plane in Russia's western Belgorod region falling from the sky on its side before crashing in a fireball.
Russia's defence ministry said the IL-76 plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian soldiers captured in Russia's offensive, six crew and three escorts.
It claimed Ukrainian forces stationed in the Kharkiv border region had fired two missiles at the transport aircraft and described the incident as a "terrorist act".
Ukraine's main intelligence agency said in a statement that "a prisoner exchange was supposed to take place today, but it did not take place".
"According to the Russian side, this was due to the downing of a Russian Il-76 aircraft, which was allegedly transporting our prisoners. We currently do not have reliable or comprehensive information on who was on board the plane or in what number," it said.
A Ukrainian government body responsible for issues linked to prisoners of war said earlier that it was probing Russia's claims.
AFP could not independently verify the Russian claims but the incident would represent one of the single most deadly episodes of the full-scale conflict in weeks.
The Russian defence ministry said the crash had come just hours ahead of an agreed prisoner exchange later on Wednesday that was set to take place at a border crossing in Belgorod.
"The Ukrainian leadership was well aware that, in accordance with established practice, the Ukrainian servicemen to be exchanged would be transported by military transport aircraft to the Belgorod aerodrome today," it said.
