Russia Says Kyiv's Forces Killed 22 People In Occupied Village
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 02:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Moscow on Friday accused Ukrainian troops of killing 22 people in an occupied Russian village, including eight women who were allegedly raped before being executed.
Ukraine controls dozens of border settlements in the Kursk region of western Russia since launching a surprise offensive in August and says about 2,000 civilians still live in areas it occupies.
Russia has now retaken several towns.
Russia's Investigative Committee had said on January 19 it was investigating the killing of "at least seven civilians" in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Ukrainian border.
On Friday, it said it was now investigating the killing of "22 residents" between September and November.
Among the victims, whose bodies were found in the basements of several homes, were eight women who were allegedly raped before being killed, the Investigative Committee said.
AFP was not immediately able to verify the claims and there has been no official response from Ukraine.
Russian investigators blame five Ukrainian soldiers for the killings and said one of them, Yevgeny Fabrisenko, was arrested during the fighting in the Kursk region.
The committee released a video of the interrogation of a man identified as Fabrisenko, who confessed.
At a briefing on Friday, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "First people were tortured, abused, then killed either by being shot or blown up."
Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of killing civilians since the conflict began nearly three years ago.
Russian forces are accused of murdering hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv. AFP journalists are among the international media outlets that have seen and photographed the bodies of Ukrainian civilians killed, some with their hands tied.
Moscow has denied the allegations and accused Kyiv of staging the footage -- a claim that has been rejected by several independent fact-checking organisations and media outlets, including AFP.
Recent Stories
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19
Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand
Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners
Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP
UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..
M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025
ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut
More Stories From World
-
Russia says Kyiv's forces killed 22 people in occupied village6 minutes ago
-
Indonesia deforestation rose again in 2024: NGO26 minutes ago
-
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by six months36 minutes ago
-
Myanmar military must relinquish power as crisis worsens: UN chief46 minutes ago
-
Investigators recover plane black boxes from Washington air collision1 hour ago
-
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by six months1 hour ago
-
Japan scrambles jets as Russian bombers fly over high seas1 hour ago
-
Italy blocks access to Chinese AI app DeepSeek over privacy concerns2 hours ago
-
China expresses condolences to victims of U.S. aircraft collision2 hours ago
-
Japan scrambles jets as Russian bombers fly over high seas2 hours ago
-
China says two citizens among US plane crash victims2 hours ago
-
Investigators recover plane black boxes from Washington air collision2 hours ago