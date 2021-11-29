UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Latest Zircon Hypersonic Missile Test Successful

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:12 PM

Russia says latest Zircon hypersonic missile test successful

Russia said Monday it had carried out another successful test of its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, as world powers race to develop the advanced weaponry

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Russia said Monday it had carried out another successful test of its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, as world powers race to develop the advanced weaponry.

Russia, the United States, France and China have all been experimenting with so-called hypersonic glide vehicles -- defined as reaching speeds of at least Mach 5.

As part of "the completion of tests" of Russia's hypersonic missile weapons, the Admiral Gorshkov warship launched a Zircon missile at a target in the Barents Sea at a range of 400 kilometres (about 250 miles), the defence ministry said.

"The target was hit," the ministry said, describing the test as successful.

The missile has undergone a number of recent tests, with Russia planning to equip both warships and submarines with the Zircon.

Putin revealed the development of the new weapon in a state of the nation address in February 2019, saying it could hit targets at sea and on land with a range of 1,000 kilometres (about 620 miles) and a speed of Mach 9.

Russia's latest Zircon test came after Western reports that a Chinese hypersonic glider test flight in July culminated in the mid-flight firing of a missile at more than five times the speed of sound over the South China Sea.

Up until the test, none of the top powers had displayed comparable mastery of a mid-flight missile launch.

Related Topics

Firing World Russia China France Vehicles United States February July 2019 All Top Race Weapon

Recent Stories

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

43 minutes ago
 64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

29 minutes ago
 Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

29 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

29 minutes ago
 Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

29 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.